Warburg Pincus acquires nearly 14% stake in PVR for Rs 820 cr

PVR operates a cinema circuit comprising 562 screens in 122 properties in 48 cities pan India

Private equity player on Wednesday said it has acquired around 14 per cent stake in multiplex chain for approximately Rs 820 crore.



"Affiliates of have acquired an equity stake of approximately 14 per cent in PVR, India's largest film and retail entertainment company for approximately Rs 820 crore," it said in a statement.



The stake is being acquired from affiliates of private equity firm Multiples, who will remain a long term investor with a 14 per cent equity stake and the current promoters who will continue to drive the business and remain the largest shareholders with a shareholding greater than 20 per cent, it added.



"The Indian multiplex industry is at a cusp of rapid transformation and at the next level of growth driven by consumer demand and experience, convenience and technology. We are delighted to welcome as an investor as we continue to accelerate our long term development and expansion. The firm's global network, and experience will be invaluable to us as we go forward," Chairman and Managing Director said.



" is excited to invest in PVR, and has been impressed by Ajay's passion and continued commitment to the business. The Indian film and entertainment market is expanding rapidly and we look forward to supporting Ajay and the entire management team during the next phase of growth," India Managing Director and Co-Head said.

