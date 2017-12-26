Warner century after no-ball reprieve hands Aust solid start

posted a century after a no-ball reprieve and was on track for four straight tons as made a solid start to the fourth Ashes Test against today.



Warner received a massive let-off on 99 to claim his 21st Test hundred as an side chasing a series whitewash took full advantage of winning the toss on an unresponsive Ground drop-in pitch.



The aggressive opener, who had been marooned in the 90s for over 40 minutes, was poised on 99 to bring up his century as he faced the last ball of debutant Tom Curran's fifth over.But instead Warner top-edged a catch to mid-on and walked off to the jubilation of the team, only for replays to detect a no-ball for Curran overstepping, meaning Warner was called back to the crease.The next delivery Warner added further to the team's dark mood when he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a flick off his hip and celebrated by leaping into the air and ripping off his helmet to salute the 88,172 crowd at the MCG.But Warner didn't stay at the crease for much longer after his massive let-off, as he was caught behind off James Anderson for 103.Smith, who hasn't been dismissed in a Test match since 2014, was still batting at the close on 65 with not out 31 and 244 for three.In the last three showpiece Tests, Smith has scored 192 against India, 134 not out against the and an unbeaten 165 last year againstSo far in this series Smith has amassed 491 runs at a stunning average of 163.66 from five innings.have already reclaimed after taking an unassailable three-nil lead in the five-Test series and are seeking a 5-0 whitewash over the beleaguered tourists.The Australians freewheeled to lunch at 102 without loss with Warner leading the charge but England's bowlers toiled away under a hot sun to restrict the home side in the remaining two sessions.In the process of raising his century Warner brought up 6,000 runs in his 70th Test, making him the joint fourth- fastest Australian to do so behind Don Bradman, and and alongsidegot his first wicket since the second to end a barren run of 414 balls when he had snapped up by Jonny Bairstow for 17, and incoming survived a leg before wicket review off the next ball.also took the wicket of in the middle session leg before wicket for 26 off 95 balls facing in the 35th over.Bancroft shared in a 122-run opening stand and was the passive partner as Warner chased runs.It was the has failed to win in the series, and was a potentially bad one to lose on a straw-coloured pitch with an unforgiving day ahead in the field forThe Australian players were wearing black armbands in memory of Thomas Maggs, wicketkeeper Tim Paine's father-in- law, who passed away on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)