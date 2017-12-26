Warner posts Boxing Day Test century after no-ball reprieve

was handed a no-ball reprieve before posting a century to put in a strong position over on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test, here today.



Warner, who had been marooned in the 90s for over 40 minutes, looked poised on 99 to bring up his century as he faced the last ball of debutant Tom Curran's fifth over.



But Warner top-edged a catch to mid-on and walked off to the jubilation of the team, only for replays to detect a no-ball for Curran overstepping and Warner was called back to the crease.The next ball Warner raised his hundred with a flick off his hip and celebrated by leaping into the air and ripping off his helmet to salute the huge crowd at the Ground.have already reclaimed after taking an unassailable three-nil lead in the five-Test series and are chasing a 5-0 whitewash over the beleaguered tourists.At tea, was on five with Khawaja on 10, and 145 for two after winning the toss. restricted the home side to just 43 runs from 26 overs in the middle session.Warner didn't stay at the crease for much longer after his let-off, as he was caught behind off for 103.Warner faced 151 balls and hit 13 fours and a six off Moeen Ali in the over before lunch. It was also Anderson's 100th Ashes wicket.In the process of scoring his century Warner brought up 6,000 runs in his 70th Test, making him the joint fourth- fastest Australian to do so behind Don Bradman, and and alongsidealso claimed the wicket of in the middle session, leg before wicket for 26 facing Chris Woakes in the 35th over.Bancroft shared in a 122-run opening stand and was the passive partner as Warner chased runs.It was the first toss has failed to win in the series, and a potentially bad one to lose on a straw-coloured pitch under cloudless skies with a hard day in the field in the offing forhas now gone more than 400 balls since he last took a wicket in the series, on day two of the secondThe Australian players were wearing black armbands in memory of Thomas Maggs, wicketkeeper Tim Paine's father-in- law, who passed away on Sunday.

