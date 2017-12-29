WB merges 4 revenue departments to form WB Revenue Service

will merge four departments associated with to form a single department ' Service' (WBRS) to improve better service to the taxpayers.



'The four departments are Commercial Service, Excise Service, Agricultural Service and Registration and Stamp Service," a department (revenue) memorandum said.



The will be effective from January 2, 2018 and all employees of the four merged departments will be part of it.Recruitment for the Service will be done by Public Service Commission, the memorandum said.

