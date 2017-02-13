We lost $200 million due to India not touring Pak: PCB

Says losses were mounting as BCCI wasn't honouring pact to play bilateral series between 2015-23

Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Monday disclosed that the had incurred losses amounting to $200 million because of the Indian team not playing bilateral cricket series in



"I informed the representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting recently that had incurred losses of around $200 million because of India's refusal to play us and these losses were mounting as the was not even honouring a legal agreement to play bilateral series between 2015 and 2023," he said.



Khan said that was now awaiting the confirmation of the new draft constitution of the ICC, which is expected to be approved in April, to start legal process against the



"The new draft constitution has a clause for a disputes resolution committee and once the constitution is final we intend to take our case against the first to this committee," he told reporters in Lahore.



Khan said the representative had told him in the meeting that the Indian Board was willing to play with but could not do this without first getting government clearance.



Khan said the official had said that because of government non clearance they saw the MoU not applicable as 'Force Majeure'.



"I told him that they should have thought about their government before signing the MoU which is a legal agreement as per our lawyers," he said.



"I told him that had denied us two home series the losses of which were around $200 million," Khan added.



has not played any bilateral cricket with since 2007 although in the winter of 2012/13, made a short goodwill tour to to play a couple of limited over games.



India, which plays in and Asian Cricket Council events, last toured in 2015/16 for a full Test series.



The chief also said that even after the termination of the 'Big Three' system of governance and financial model, would end up getting the biggest share from earnings.



"Even under the new draft constitution gets around 16 per cent share of all earnings which is higher compared to other boards. Under the Big Three formula India, Australia and England were taking home more than 50 percent of the revenues with other boards getting far less," Khan said.



"It was not an equitable system of revenue distribution and we only agreed to it because agreed to sign the MoU and play six bilateral series with us which would have allowed us to get financially stronger."



Khan said while led the move to end the 'Big Three' governance system and got 10 votes in support, as expected opposed the move.



"Their representatives appointed by the Lodha Committee asked for the matter to be deferred to the next meeting in April, but we pushed through the draft constitution which should be ratified in April after all Boards give their views on it and enforced by June," he said.

