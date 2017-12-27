JUST IN
We're seeing the change as it's happening:Kruger on harassment

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Diane Kruger says the fact that powerful men have lost their jobs in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in Hollywood is a sign of positive change.

The actor said unlike the past these men are no longer being given a chance to come back.


"We're seeing the change as it's happening. All these men are gone. I'm actually amazed how many companies have severed ties with those men immediately.

"They don't get just a slap on the back and then come back. Actually, you know, it's happening," she said at The Hollywood Reporter's Live Roundtable.

Kruger, who won the best actress award at Cannes this year for her film "In the Fade", said she did not go into it looking at it like a revenge film.

"To me this is a movie about grief and a woman's journey of how to find a way to keep going, or not keep going," she said.

Directed by Fatih Akin, the film revolves around a German woman who resolves to avenge the killing of her Kurdish-origin husband and her 5-year-old son by a neo-Nazi couple.

It was selected as the German entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie has made it to the shortlist of 10 films.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 16:00 IST

