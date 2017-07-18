We reserve right to retaliate: India to Pak on LoC firings

In a stern message conveyed by the top brass, India today told Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of violation along the in Jammu and Kashmir.



In a telephonic conversation, Lt. Gen. A K Bhatt, the director general of military operations (DGMO), also told his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian was sincere about maintaining peace on the



The DGMO made it explicitly clear that the Indian reserves the right to retaliate against any violation, but "is sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the provided there was reciprocity", spokesman Col. Aman Anand said.The telephone exchange took place three hours after the Pakistani fired mortar shells along the in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, killing an Indian jawan and a nine-year-old girl.Anand said the conversation was initiated by the Pakistani commander, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who raised the issues of the "targeting" of Pakistani troops and the death of four Pakistani soldiers and one civilian in the Athmuqam Sector of PoK facing the Indian Keran Sector in Kupwara district last week.The nearly 10-minute-long conversation over the hotline between the two commanders came amid rising incidents of by the Pakistan and a spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir."The Indian DGMO in response highlighted that all were initiated by the Pakistan and the Indian only responded appropriately to them," he said.Firing by Indian troops was initiated only against "armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pak posts along the Line of Control", he said.In Islamabad, the Pakistan said DGMO Mirza had "strongly protested the deliberate targeting" of a Pakistan vehicle by Indian forces. It said four soldiers were killed when a vehicle "hit by fire from across the LoC" fell into a river."While we don't want to go down the path where we start choking each other's supply lines... Any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan's side," Mirza said.The Indian spokesman said Bhatt put across "emphatically" that the trend of infiltration along the continued with the active support of Pakistani forward posts, impacting peace and tranquillity as well as the internal security situation."This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of our troops undertaken through cross border actions duly supported by Pakistani troops," he said.There were 23 incidents of violations, one (Border Action Team) attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June, according to the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)