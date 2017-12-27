Weak spot cues drag zinc futures 0.41% down

prices slipped 0.41 per cent to Rs 208.40 per kg in futures market today as speculators trimmed positions, taking negative cues from the spot market on subdued demand.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in December traded lower by 85 paise, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 208.40 per kg in business turnover of 5,963 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in January contracts edged 65 paise, or 0.31 per cent, lower to Rs 208.45 per kg in 2,945 lots.Analysts said the weakness in futures trade was mostly due to offloading of positions by speculators amid weak trend in the domestic spot markets on easing demand.

