West Bengal bakeries in quandary as banks say no to coins

Bakeries in have alleged that banks in the state were refusing to accept coins, crippling the employment-intensive sector's financials.



Bakery businesses' working capitals are getting locked and gradually turning unviable due to the non-acceptance of coins by banks for the past few months, claimed Idris Ali, of bakeries in West Bengal.



"The banks are not accepting coins when the bakeries are going to deposit them. We have been repeatedly complaining to authorities, including the Reserve of India," Ali toldFor small bakeries, almost 50 per cent of their sales realisation happens through coins, he said.With the small and medium enterprises already burdened with GST, which has pushed several to the 18 per cent bracket from five per cent, the coin issue is like a double whammy for the sector, Ali said.According to sources in the industry, lenders in the state do not have enough chests to manage such large quantity of coins."If the situation does not ease, large-scale closure of small bakeries is imminent," Ali added.

