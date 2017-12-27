West Bengal govt to make Sagar Island 'no-plastic zone'

The has initiated measures to make Island - the venue for the annual Gangasagar - a plastic-free zone.



The Gangasagar samity has also been roped in for the cause, he said."We have been working all round the year trying to make the area a no-plastic zone. But this will take some time," the toldThe triangular Island, situated around 130 km from Kolkata, is separated from the mainland by rivers Ganga and Muriganga on two sides and faces the Bay of on the third side.Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather here every year during Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay ofThe administration has been distributing leaflets to the local people and the visitors to create awareness on the matter. Besides, microphones installed at five ghats in the area will be guiding people on garbage disposal, the senior said."Two types of bins will be placed at the ghats. While the green ones are for biodegradable garbage, the yellows will be for non-biodegradable materials," a member of the Gangasagar samity said.The block development officers and other senior officials have also attended gram-sabha meetings to spread the world on the initiative, he said.Besides local people, the district administration will take help from representatives of self-help groups here to keep the area clean."This drive, initiated last year, is already showing positive results. The roads and the beaches as well as the ground are now clean and free of plastics," he added.

