West Indies' Pollard out of T20s for 'personal reasons'

The have suffered a further setback on their tour today with team officials confirming all-rounder had pulled out of the matches for "personal reasons".



It is the second change for the tourists, who have already had to replace the injured



The have yet to win a match in New Zealand, having lost both Tests inside four days and been comprehensively outplayed in the three one-day internationals."Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will replace all- rounder Kieron Pollard, who is unavailable due to personal reasons," said in a statement."Left-arm fast bowler will replace pacer Ronsford Beaton, who has been forced to return home with a side strain."However, despite dominating the Tests and ODIs, expected the to provide tough opposition in the Twenty20s, the format in which they are world champions."They're certainly an exciting batting line-up, some middle order players who've obviously done pretty well in the and the likes of (Samuel) Badree coming to the T20 gives plenty of experience in that group," Hesson said."They're certainly a challenge for us."will captain the side in place of who is being rested for the first game of the three-match series tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)