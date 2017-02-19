Western Coalfields gets green nod for Rs 263-cr expansion project

State-run arm has received the environment clearance for its Rs 263 crore expansion project in Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

The proposal is to enhance the production capacity of the Gokul open cast mine to 1.875 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing 1 MTPA. The mine, located in 767.17 hectare, has a mineable reserve of 14.50 million tonnes.

"Based on the recommendations of the expert advisory committee, Union Environment Ministry has given environment clearance (EC) for the expansion project of Gokul mine in Nagpur," a senior government official said.

The clearance to the project is subject to certain conditions. Total cost is estimated to be 263 crore, he said.

Among the conditions specified, the company has been asked to get 'Consent to Operate' certificate from the State Pollution Control Board for the existing production capacity of 1 MTPA and also the 'Consent to Establish' for the proposed capacity of 1.875 MTPA prior to enhancing the production capacity.

With regard to transportation of coal, the company has been asked to carry out by covered trucks and take mitigative measures to control dust and other fugitive emissions all along the roads by providing sufficient numbers of water sprinklers.

The company has been informed to adopt controlled blasting techniques to control ground vibration and flying rocks.

It has also been told to implement a progressive afforestation plan covering an area of 376.04 hectare at the end of mining.

Of the total quarry area of 231.73 hectare (on floor) and 291.21 hectare (on surface), the backfilled quarry area of 115.39 hectare should be reclaimed with plantation and there will be no void left at the end of the mining operations. The land after mining should be restored for agriculture purpose.