Wheat futures gain 0.65% on demand pick-up

Wheat prices rose 0.65 per cent to Rs 1,711 per in futures trade today after participants built fresh bets amid demand upsurge in spot market.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in January rose Rs 11, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 1,711 per with an open interest of 7,060 lots.



Along similar lines, wheat for delivery in February contracts was trading higher by Rs 6, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,739 per in 920 lots.Analysts said, fresh positions created by traders following pick-up in demand from flour mills in the physical market amid pause in arrivals from producing belts attributed to the rise in futures prices.

