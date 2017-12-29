Wheat futures soften 0.30% on high supply

prices drifted 0.30 per cent lower to Rs 1,675 per in futures trade today as speculators cut exposure, triggered by sufficient higher supplies.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for delivery in January declined Rs 5, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 1,675 per with an open interest of 6,740 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in February contracts was trading Rs 4, or 0.23 per cent, lower at Rs 1,710 per in 1,470 lots.Marketmen said ample stock position on increased arrivals from producing belts against low demand led to decline in prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)