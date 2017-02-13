TRENDING ON BS
White House intends to take new measures on immigration

WH could either file emergency appeal to Supreme Court and defend it or issue new executive order

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

Demonstrators at the concourse of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport where more than 1,000 people gathered on Saturday to protest the order restricting immigrants’ entry to the US (File Photo: AP/PTI)

US President Donald Trump was expected to unveil new measures on immigration as early as Monday in the name of keeping Americans safe, with a top aide insisting he did not overstep his authority with his controversial travel ban.

With the ban now frozen by a federal appeals court pending further legal review, Trump is "considering and pursuing all options," presidential aide Stephen Miller told "Fox News Sunday."

The White House could either file an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, defend the merits of the order in lower courts or issue a new executive order. The last option was floated by Trump himself on Friday.

"We are contemplating new and additional actions to ensure that immigration is not a vehicle for admitting people into our country that are hostile to its nation and its values," Miller said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"There's no such thing as judicial supremacy. What the judges did is take power away that belongs squarely in the hands of the president of the United States."

The issue is sure to come up when Trump meets on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said after the Republican leader issued his ban that America's northern neighbour welcomes with open arms those fleeing persecution, terror and war.

