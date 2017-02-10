Malaria parasite triggers body smell that lures mosquitoes

Researchers have found the reason why prefer to feed on blood from people infected with malaria, an advance that can lead to new ways to fight the deadly disease without using poisonous chemicals.

“The parasite produces a molecule, HMBPP, which stimulates the human (RBCs) to release more carbon dioxide and volatile compounds with an irresistible smell to The mosquito also eats more blood,” said Ingrid Faye from Stockholm University in Sweden.

Faye and her colleagues from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden discovered that most mosquitoes, were attracted by HMBPP-blood, even at very low concentrations.

The are also attracted more quickly and drink more blood.

Moreover, these acquire a more severe infection — higher numbers of parasites are produced. This indicates that the extra nutrients from the larger meal of blood are used to produce more parasites, researchers said.

Neither humans nor use HMBPP themselves, but the parasite needs the substance to be able to grow. “HMBPP is a way for the parasite to hail a cab, a mosquito, and successfully transfer to the next host,” said Noushin Emami from Stockholm University.

“This seems to be a well-functioning system, developed over millions of years, which means that the parasite can survive and spread to more people without killing the hosts,” said Faye.

These results may be useful in combating Today the most efficient way is to use mosquito nets and insecticides to prevent people being bitten.

Resistance against the insecticides require new control methods to be developed to tackle the

In addition, medicines, even the drug awarded with the 2015 Nobel Prize, become progressively inefficient when the parasite becomes resistant to them and new drugs must be developed constantly, researchers said.