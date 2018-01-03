Will let you know about a good doctor: Kharge to LS Speaker

Members in the today burst into laughter during a brief conversation on Hindi between Sumitra and



When he began to speak on the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra, Kharge referred to the rejection of his adjournment motion on the issue by



However, the thought Kharge had said his adjournment motion has been accepted (swikaar ho gaya).To this, Kharge clarified that he had said it has been rejected or "aswikar ho gaya"."I too know a little bit of Hindi (Mereko bhi thoda thoda Hindi ata hai)," Kharge said, leading the entire House to burst into peals of laughter.Mahajan, on her part, replied, "I find it difficult to hear, as you people make so much noise."To this, Kharge retorted, saying "will let you know about a good doctor," which triggered another round of laughter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)