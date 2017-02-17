Will look at Voda-Idea merger when required: Trai

On Jan 30, Vodafone Group confirmed it is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea

Telecom watchdog on Friday said it will look into the proposed Vodafone and Idea merger "as and when" regulatory issues crop up.



"That's (merger of Idea and Vodafone India) a business decision. I would not like to comment. As and when there is regulatory issue I will certainly give advise to the government," Chairman said on the sidelines of here on Friday.



On January 30, Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed it is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular in an all-share deal to create the country's largest telecom operator with 43 per cent revenue marketshare.



The combined entity is expected to pose formidable competition to the current market leader Bharti Airtel and aggressive new entrant



The merger of Vodafone -- the country's second-largest cellphone network operator -- with the Aditya Birla Group firm -- India's third-largest cellular operator would create a company with over 395 million users and form one of the largest telecom companies in the world.



Lauding the IT policies of Jharkhand, Sharma said companies can come and invest here as right skill-sets are easily available.



He also added that Jharkhand is the first state where is testing open duct policy in which any service provider can come in and take their fibre without digging again.



"Jharkhand is crucial for testing our new policies," he said, adding that Ranchi has the potential to become the Bangaluru of the East India.

Press Trust of India