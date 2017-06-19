TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shah Rukh Khan and GMR to own teams in CSA's T20 Global League
Business Standard

Will seek support of all major political parties: Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP leaders receive Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind with bouquets upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
BJP leaders receive Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind with bouquets upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a 'consensus candidate' for the coveted post.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived here in the evening from Patna following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as the Head of the State.

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility.

"All those who are members of the electoral college...I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support...I hope that every citizen will support me," he said.

After meeting Modi, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, "I thank everyone."

Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23.

If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71-year-old former lawyer would be only the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Will seek support of all major political parties: Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility
The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a 'consensus candidate' for the coveted post.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived here in the evening from Patna following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as the Head of the State.

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility.

"All those who are members of the electoral college...I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support...I hope that every citizen will support me," he said.

After meeting Modi, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, "I thank everyone."

Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23.

If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71-year-old former lawyer would be only the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Will seek support of all major political parties: Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility

The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a 'consensus candidate' for the coveted post.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived here in the evening from Patna following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as the Head of the State.

Kovind said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility.

"All those who are members of the electoral college...I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support...I hope that every citizen will support me," he said.

After meeting Modi, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, "I thank everyone."

Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23.

If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71-year-old former lawyer would be only the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.

image
Business Standard
177 22