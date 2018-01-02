Will translate goodwill into more vibrant diplomatic ties:

leader and newly appointed ICCR today said his prime objective would be to translate India's "popular global goodwill" into more vibrant diplomatic relationships.



The vice was last week appointed of the and assumed charge of the organisation today.



Outlining his vision for the organisation, said ICCR needs to "widen its concept of culture and civilisation by encompassing a wide range of subjects, from to fabric, handicrafts to folk art and diversity of traditions to emerging varieties of tourism".He also stressed the need to further consolidate ICCR's institutional strength."In coming days, I hope ICCR will create a more result oriented work culture towards further translating popular global goodwill into a more vibrant diplomatic relationship," he said.As ICCR head, he will try to develop a greater understanding about and Indian civilisation in the global community of academicians, said.A member, is also vice of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, South Asias only training and research academy for elected representatives and voluntary social workers.He is national in-charge of BJP's policy research and good governance departments.ICCR is an autonomous organisation of the government of India, tasked with strengthening Indias external cultural relations through exchanges with other countries and their people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)