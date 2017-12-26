Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

Police say a man shot and killed a and two children at an apartment complex in before getting into a with officers.



Police were called to the scene yesterday on a report of a shooting and found a dead outside.



Sgt. says officers tried to talk to the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment. Howard says the unidentified man indicated to them that he had killed two children.Several hours later, Howard says the man began shooting at officers. One was injured. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was taken into custody. The man did not appear to be injured.Howard says police then found the bodies of a 10-month- old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.

