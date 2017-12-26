JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Moving from acting into music is 'very hard': Seth MacFarlane

2017:Dramatic political realignments hogged limelight in Bihar
Business Standard

Woman arrested for abducting 14-month-old girl

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A woman was arrested for abducting a 14-month-old baby girl at Tandheda village here in the district, police said today.

The child went missing on December 24, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Bahadur Singh said.


The accused, identified as Naseeba, had abducted the toddler while she was playing outside her house, he said.

"The abducted child was recovered after police led a thorough search in a nearby village," he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered, and police is investigating the matter for further details, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements