Woman arrested for abducting 14-month-old girl

A woman was arrested for abducting a 14-month-old baby girl at Tandheda village here in the district, police said today.



The child went missing on December 24, Station House (SHO) said.



The accused, identified as Naseeba, had abducted the toddler while she was playing outside her house, he said."The abducted child was recovered after police led a in a nearby village," he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.A case has been registered, and police is investigating the matter for further details, the said.

