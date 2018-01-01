Woman held for possessing ganja worth Rs 15,000

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly possessing worth Rs 15,000, police said today.



On December 29, the woman was seen selling something on her two-wheeler, said Jadhav of station.



When one of the persons, who was nearby approached her, she gave evasive replies. The person then informed police, who found out that the woman was selling ganja, said Jadhav.Police nabbed her on December 29 and a day later, arrested her, he said, adding worth Rs 15,000 was recovered from her, the said.A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered, he said, adding the accused was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded her into police custody till January 3.

