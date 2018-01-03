Woman kills husband for opposing her illicit relationship

A woman in district allegedly killed her husband after he opposed her extra- marital relationship with one of their relatives, a police official said today.



Meena Devi, 45 and a mother of six, killed her husband, Pappu, after he raised objection to the illicit relationship. The incident happened in the district's Daharua village.



During interrogation, the woman confessed that she killed her husband when he was sleeping in their home yesterday, SP City Shravan Kumar Singh said.A post-mortem examination of the body revealed the cause of death as strangulation.Singh said she was helped in the crime by her paramour, who is a relative of the woman.He said a hunt is on to arrest her paramour.

