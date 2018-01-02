Woman tries to immolate herself inside police station

A 35-year-old woman today tried to immolate herself inside a police station in Kosikaln town of district over an alleged delay in the arrest of people accused of raping her, a said.



The woman has accused two persons, including a 19-year- old teenager, from the town of raping her last month.



A case was registered on the basis of her complaint, the said.The woman has accused the police of laxity in probing the matter and claimed that one of the accused even pressured her to withdraw her complaint.But Udayvir Singh Malik, in-charge of Kosikalan police station, claimed that the accused were absconding.Today, the woman reached the police station in Kosikal town and poured kerosene on her body. She then tried to burn herself but she was prevented by police officials.Police officials said there were doubts over the woman's allegations. However, they said, a probe was on.

