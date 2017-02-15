Malaysia: Woman with Vietnam passport held for Kim Jong-Un kin's killing

Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of N Korean supremo Kim Jong-Un, was killed on Monday at the airport

A woman carrying a Vietnamese passport was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assassination of a half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's police chief said.



Inspector General Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement she was arrested at Airport.



The victim, killed Monday at the airport, has been identified by rival as Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean supremo



Khalid said the arrested woman had a Vietnamese passport in the name of Doan Thi Huong born on May 31, 1988.



"The suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the the time of arrest," Khalid added.

AFP/PTI