Women activists won't be allowed inside Sabarimala: Kerala govt

Currently, women aged 10-50 years are barred; no change in custom till SC decides, says minister

The Kerala government today said that the entry of chief will not be allowed in the here, even as the activist plans to lead 100 odd women to the famous hill shrine in Sabarimala.



There are restrictions on the entry of women between 10-50 years of age in the temple.



"The temple is administered by (TDB) and its traditions and rules are applicable to everyone," Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here.



"The matter with regard to entry of women of all age groups is already before the Supreme Court. There will be no change in the tradition and customs until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court," he said.



The CPI(M)-led LDF government's stand comes after it had filed an affidavit in the supreme court last month informing that it favoured the entry of women of all age groups in the temple.



had recently stated that she would be visiting the next month with 100 odd activists and there was no change in her plans.



Desai had earlier campaigned for the entry of women at the Shani Shingnapur, Shiva temple and dargah.

