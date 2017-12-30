Women's National Boxing C'ships to be CWG selection trials too

Next month's women's National Boxing Championships will double up as selection trials for camp probables for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, a move that is likely to ensure top pugilists' participation in the marquee domestic event.



The tournament will be held from January 6 to 12 in Rohtak after being postponed by over a month owing to the World Youth Women's Championships in November.



"This will be a Selection Trial tournament to pick up the Camp probables for as well as Asian Games," the Boxing Federation of said in a statement.The tournament will be attended by Indian boxing's High- Performance Director Santiago Nieva, the foreign expert for women boxers Raffaele Bergamasco and women's Shiv Singh.are scheduled to be held in April in Gold Coast, followed by the in in August.So far, 300 boxers have registered themselves for the meet from 35 member units acrossThe championship will be followed by a national camp in

