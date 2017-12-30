Won't give up nukes if US keeps up 'blackmail', says N Korea

today said that it will never give up its as long as the and its allies continue their "blackmail and war drills" at its doorstep.



The North's official Agency took the oft-repeated stance as it reviewed the country's major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year.



conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles into the sea in July and November, indicating that it is closer than ever to gaining a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the mainlandThe aggressive tests have led to more international sanctions and pressure on amid concerns that the window for stopping or rolling back its nuclear program is closing rapidly.The US and have maintained that they won't negotiate with the North unless it is willing to discuss curbing its and missile programme.In its report today, said had taken steps for "bolstering the capabilities for self-defense and pre-emptive attacks with nuclear force" in the face of a continued "nuclear threat and blackmail and war drills" by the and its "vassal forces."The North often lashes out at the annual military drills between the and South Korea, which the allies describe as defensive in nature.accused of employing unprecedented hostile policies against and threatening it with talks of pre-emptive strikes. It described as an "undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power.""Do not expect any change in its policy. Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out," said."The DPRK, as a responsible state, will lead the trend of history to the only road of independence," it added, referring to by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)