Working on strategy to diversify export basket: Prabhu

The commerce ministry is working on a strategy to diversify India's export basket in a bid to boost shipments, today said. "We are in the process of preparing a new strategy for diversifying our export basket to ensure that we export to new markets and new products. For that, we are preparing a marketing strategy," said. He was speaking at the inauguration of 'Indus Food' - an international and at Greater Noida.

It was organised by (TPCI) along with the ministry. said the ministry is also formulating an agri- export policy, which will be put in public domain soon to seek stakeholders' views. He added that the government will provide an enabling environment to the industry to increase the country's exports. The show is witnessing participation from over 400 exhibitors, including representations from 12 states. Global buyers from 43 nations are attending the event. The show will provide a platform to Indian exporters to access global market without having the trouble of going to overseas trade fairs. In terms of market size, the Indian market was worth USD 193 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 540 billion by 2020, TPCI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)