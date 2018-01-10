World Bank projects 7.3 per cent growth for India in 2018

India's growth rate in 2018 is projected to hit 7.3 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the next two years, according to the World Bank, which said the country has "enormous growth potential" compared to other emerging economies with the implementation of comprehensive reforms. is estimated to have grown at 6.7 per cent in 2017 despite initial setbacks from and the Goods and Services (GST), according to the 2018 Global Economics Prospect released by the World here yesterday. "In all likelihood is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade. So, I wouldn't focus on the short-term numbers. I would look at the big picture for and big picture is telling us that it has enormous potential," Ayhan Kose, Director, at the World Bank, told in an interview. He said in comparison with China, which is slowing, the World is expecting to gradually accelerate. "The growth numbers of the past three years were very healthy," Kose, of the report, said. India's economy is likely to grow 7.3 per cent in 2018 and then accelerate to 7.5 per cent in the next two years, the said. grew at 6.8 per cent in 2017, 0.1 per cent more than that of India, while in 2018, its growth rate is projected at 6.4 per cent. And in the next two years, the country's growth rate will drop marginally to 6.3 and 6.2 per cent, respectively. To materialise its potential, India, Kose said, needs to take steps to boost investment prospects. There are measures underway to do in terms of non- performing loans and productivity, he said. "On the productivity side, has enormous potential with respect to secondary education completion rate. All in all, improved labour market reforms, education and health reforms as well as relaxing investment bottleneck will help improve India's prospects," Kose said. has a favourable demographic profile which is rarely seen in other economies, he said. "In that context, improving female labour force participation rate is going to be important. Female labour force participation still remains low relative to other emerging market economies," he said. Reducing youth unemployment is critical, and pushing for private investment, where problems are already well-known like assets quality issues... If these are done, can reach its potential easily and exceed, Kose asserted. "In fact, we expect to do better than its potential in 2018 and move forward," he said. India's growth potential, he said, would be around 7 per cent for the next 10 years. The is "very serious" with the being a major turning point and banking recapitalisation programme is really important, Kose said. "The has already recognised some of these problems and undertaking measures and willing to see the outcomes of these measures," he said. " is a very large economy.

It has a huge potential. At the same time, it has its own challenges. This government is very much aware of these challenges and is showing just doing its best in terms of dealing with them," the World said. The latest World growth estimate for 2017 is 0.5 per cent, less than the previous projection, and 0.2 per cent less in the next two years. "It is slightly lower than its previous forecast, primarily because is undertaking major reforms," Kose said. These reforms, of course, will bring certain policy uncertainty, he said, "but the big issue about India, when you look at India's growth potential and our numbers down the road 2019 and 2020, is that it is going to be the fastest growing large emerging market." " has an ambitious government undertaking comprehensive reforms. The is a major reform to have harmonised taxes, is one nation one market one concept. Then, of course, the late 2016 reform was there. The government is well aware of these short-term implications," Kose said. He said there might have been some temporary disruptions but "all in all" the Indian economy has done well. "The potential growth rate of the Indian economy is very healthy to 7 per cent. I think the growth is going to be at a high rate going forward," the World said. In a regional press release, the World said is estimated to grow 6.7 per cent in fiscal year 2017-18, slightly down from the 7.1 per cent of the previous fiscal year. This is due in part to the effects of the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, but also to protracted balance sheet weaknesses, including corporate debt burdens and non- performing loans in the banking sector, weighing down private investment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)