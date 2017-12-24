World Punjabi Organisation urges Pb CM to declare Dec 27 'dry

The (WPO) has written to Chief Minister urging him to declare December 27, the martyrdom day of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru, 'dry day' in



WPO, a non-political body of Punjabis to foster social, economic and cultural bondage among the community around the globe, wrote a letter to on December 20 in this regard.



December 27 is observed as the martyrdom day of Baba Zorawar and Baba Singh, the young Sahibzadas (sons) of the 10th guru.In the letter the WPO said that December 27 should be declared a 'dry day' "keeping in view the supreme sacrifice by the Sahibzadas for the upkeep of human values, secularism an peaceful coexistence of mankind in undivided (sic)".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)