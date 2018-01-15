World's fifth largest diamond discovered in Lesotho

A thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, Gem said today, and could be worth as much as USD 40 million. The company unearthed the D-colour stone at the mine in the landlocked southern African country and described the 910-carat find as of "exceptional quality". "Since Gem acquired in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world's most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Promise," Gem chief executive said in a statement. "However, this exceptional top quality is the largest to be mined to date...

This is a landmark discovery." Ben Davis, a at Liberum Capital, speculated in a research note to investors that the could be worth as much as USD 40 million (33 million euros). Gem in were up 14 per cent from the market open to 0.92 pound a piece.

