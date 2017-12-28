'World sweet festival' in Telangana next month

Those with a will be heading to next month where the state will be hosting an international sweets festival.



The World Sweet Festival, featuring over hundreds of sweet items, will be held from January 13 to 15, a senior said, adding a World Kite Festival will be held simultaneously.



"The sweets festival aims at promoting mutual respect among people belonging to various states living in Hyderabad, by showcasing sweets from 25 states," the said.Sweets would also be on sale at the event, to be held at the Parade Ground at Secunderabad, tourism and culture secretary B Venkatesham said in a release.Stalls at the festival will be categorised not according to the state from where they originate but by the kind of sweets being offered.For example, 'payasam' made in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and will be presented at one counter.Sweets from foreign countries will also be presented alongside the Indian delicacies, another said.

