A Polish carp breeder found fragments of a Soviet bomber aircraft from when he drained his lake near the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, local history buffs announced today. "The discovery was made just before .. He contacted us immediately," said from the Foundation of Memory Sites Near Auschwitz-Birkenau (FPMP), which collects items related to the camp to save them from oblivion. "It was really tough to recover the parts.

We sifted through every square metre of the lake in the search for the smallest fragments, in mud during winter temperatures," he told AFP. He said the aircraft had been shot down by a German anti-aircraft defence unit on January 19, 1945, just days before the liberated the camp. Kopijasz believes the parts, which bear Cyrillic writing, only surfaced this year because of land movement in the mining region. Nazi built the Auschwitz death camp after occupying during site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp between 1940 and 1945. More than 100,000 non-Jews also died there.

