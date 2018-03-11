is all set to become China's leader-for-life as the country's rubber-stamp parliament prepares to amend today the Constitution to remove decades old two- for the Ahead of the vote by about 3,000 deputies in the National People's (NPC) - - on the amendment to remove the for the and Vice President, - the top most body of the ruling - has unanimously approved the amendment. "Every one of us on the approves and supports amending Constitution," of the NPC, Zhang Dejiang, said in his work report. The NPC regarded as the rubber stamp Parliament for its routine approval of CPC proposals is expected to approve it with overwhelming vote without a hitch. The term limits were being followed by the party leaders for over two decades to avert a dictatorship on the lines of party founder and to ensure collective leadership in the one-party state. The constitutional amendment will remove the hurdle for 64-year-old Xi to become of for life.

He is currently in his second five-year term and due to retire in 2023 under the current two term system. Xi is already regarded as the most powerful of after Mao as he held the posts of of the CPC, the military and the Presidency, which is mostly ceremonial. The NPC was also expected to endorse another draft constitutional amendment to enshrine Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the This would make Xi the only after Mao and whose thoughts were written into the Constitution. It would place him above the rest of the leaders of the party. The thoughts of two of Xi's predecessors were mentioned in the Constitution but not their names. The draft suggests Thought be juxtaposed with Marxism-Leninism, Thought, Theory, and the Theory of Three Represents as a new guiding theory in the preamble of the Constitution. Scientific Outlook on Development is also proposed to be constitutionalised this time, according to the

