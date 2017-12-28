JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nearly 40 dead in IS-claimed attack targeting Shiites in Kabul

Denial of info for lack of Aadhaar breach of RTI Act: CIC
Business Standard

Yamaha India appoints Motofumi Shitara as group chairman

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India today announced a major rejig of its top management with a new group chairman in Motofumi Shitara who will also be the managing director of the flagship Yamaha Motor India Sales, from January 1.

Motofumi Shitara will be taking over as the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies from January 1. He will also additionally hold the position of managing director of Yamaha Motor India and managing director of Yamaha Motor India Sales," the company said in a statement today.


The decision comes after the headquarters called back the incumbents Hiroaki Fujita, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies and Masaki Asano, managing director of Yamaha Motor India Sales.

The statement did not specify where the incumbents will be posted.

The company has also elevated Hirokazu Yoshimitsu, executive vice-president of Yamaha Motor India Sales, as the director.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements