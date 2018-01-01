Yasin Malik writes open letter to Swaraj on prisoners

Liberation Front (JKLF) took up the cause of prisoners, including retired Jadhav jailed in Pakistan, in an open letter to Swaraj.



In the letter released to the media here yesterday, he said that he was "touched" by Swaraj's speech in on December 28 about the treatment meted out to Jadhav's family in



"...your words touched the chords of my heart and as a person who has seen the miseries of jail life, I could envisage the tribulation Jadhav's wife and mother had to go through," he said.The JKLF called upon to follow in letter and spirit the rights of a prisoner."Allow me to use this occasion to call upon Pakistani authorities...their (prisoners') right to mutual meetings and a fair trial are well established facts that need to be pursued in letter and spirit," the letter read.Malik, however, added that India's record on the matter was also "not dazzling".has accused of violating mutual understandings on Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in on December 25.Jadhav, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that has dismissed as concocted.says Jadhav was kidnapped in where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to To save Jadhav, moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered in May to stay his execution.

