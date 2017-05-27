Yogi blames 'conspiracies' for law and order problems in UP

He said that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt sternly

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, blamed "conspiracies" for the vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the state where the and order situation has deteriorated and Saharanpur has been witnessing repeated caste-based clashes.



He said his was making all out efforts to restore and order and bring out the state from a situation of "jungle-raj" and lawlessness.



Addressing a public meeting here in Prime Minister Modi's constituency, Adityanath said and order was priority of his



He sought to assure the people of the state that his would ensure their safety and will act strongly against those taking law into their hands.



"Our vows to provide safety to 22 crore people of the state," he said.



"Efforts are being made to restore and order and bring out the state from the 'jungle-raj', mafia and 'goonda raj'. But you must have seen that wherever these efforts were visible, at the same time conspiracy was hatched to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere," the Chief Minister said.



He said that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt sternly. "They will not be spared," he said, apparently pointing towards the Saharanpur incidents.



Adityanath, who became the chief minister two months back, has been under severe attack over the increasing number of crimes. Besides, Saharanpur has been witnessing caste-based clashes over the last several days.



The chief minister inaugurated a three-day exhibition highlighting achievements of the BJP-led NDA at the centre on the completion of its three years in office.



He praised Modi for delivering a "corruption-free rule" and criticised the erstwhile Congress-led UPA for its "vast corruption" during its 10-year rule.



"They (Congress) indulged in corruption everywhere from land to sky," Adityanath alleged.



The CM asserted that by June 15, UP will be free from the pot-holed roads and even work on electrification was being carried out on a war footing.



Press Trust of India