You will always be a son to me Salman: Dharmendra

Superstar Khan paid a surprise visit to and the veteran was deeply touched by the gesture.



Dharmendra, who has worked with Salman, 52, in "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", took to to share a picture the duo clicked during the meeting.



"Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... You will always be a son to me Khan," he captioned the picture.The 82-year-old actor's son Bobby Deol, who will be starring along side in action thriller "Race 3", also shared the picture on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)