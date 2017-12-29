JUST IN
Youth run over by a train in Phagwara

Press Trust of India  |  Phagwara (Pb) 

A 26-year-old man was run over by a train near here, police said today.

The deceased was identified as Shiv Kumar of Prabhat Nagar (Ludhiana), said Government Railway Police post incharge Gurbhej Singh.


Kumar was run over by a train yesterday near village Mauli railway crossing between Phagwara-Goraya rail section.

The body, lying on the track, was noticed by the Sackhand Express train driver who informed local railway authorities, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family after the post-mortem examination, he added.

