Yuki and Ramkumar advance in OZ Open qualifiers

India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and came from behind to win their respective matches at qualifiers but it was end of the road for and Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain's Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged out American 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2 in his match to set up a second round clash against French man Prajnesh made a good start but lost steam as the match progressed, losing 6-1 1-6 2-6 to Germany's Nagal, who recently played his maiden ATP World Tour event in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5) 6-3 3-6 to Italy's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)