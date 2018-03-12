Zayn Malik shares new song post 'unprofessional' leak

Malik has shared a new song with his fans after "unprofessionalism" led to it leaking online. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took to his account to post a link to "Don't Matter (Remix)", which features August Alsina, but has said that it was not the song he was planning to release. "This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops," he wrote along side a link to the song. The former One Direction star's announcement sent fans into a frenzy and soon after he shared the song his website crashed. August responded to the leak by tweeting, "Zayn, I'm sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours.

I don't know how this happened but way to make lemons into lemonade.

