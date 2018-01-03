Zinc futures down 0.33% on profit-booking

Zinc prices softened by 0.33 per cent to Rs 212.95 per kg in futures trading today as speculators booked profits, driven by tepid demand in the spot market.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in January declined by 70 paise, or 0.33 per cent to Rs 212.95 per kg in business turnover of 678 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in February traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 213.05 per kg in 19 lots.Analysts said the weakness in zinc at futures trade was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants amid subdued demand from consuming industries at the domestic spot markets.

