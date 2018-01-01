Zinc, lead and brass sheet cuttings gain on good demand

Zinc, lead and sheet cuttings gained at the market here today on stockists buying amid good demand from alloy industries.



While, copper armiture, copper utensils, copper sheet cuttings and utensils scrap eased further following subdued demand from industries users.



rose Rs 5 per kg to Rs 240 since last Saturday's close Rs 235.sheet cuttings and lead edged up Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 347 and Rs 172 against Rs 345 and Rs 170 previously.However, copper utensils slipped Rs 2 per kg to Rs 411 compared against last weekend's close of Rs 413.Copper armiture, copper sheet cuttings and utensils scrap softened by Re 1 per kg each to Rs 431, Rs 427 and Rs 333, respectively.

