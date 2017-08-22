Zydus Cadila gets final USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pindolol tablets, used for treatment of



The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a filing.



Pindolol belongs to a class of beta-blockers and is used to treatThe company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's manufacturing facility at the Pharma inThe company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.of the company's listed entity were trading 0.89 per cent down at Rs 468.85 on the