Zydus Cadila gets final USFDA nod for hypertension drug

-
ALSO READZydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market blood pressure drug Cadila Healthcare's Changodar plant gets no USFDA observation; shares rise Zydus subsidiary receives USFDA nod to market Tamiflu drug Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for high blood pressure, heart disorder drug Lupin gets USFDA nod to sell generic hypertension drug in US
-
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pindolol tablets, used for treatment of hypertension.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
Pindolol belongs to a class of beta-blockers and is used to treat hypertension.
The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.
The company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.
Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.89 per cent down at Rs 468.85 on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU