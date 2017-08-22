TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila gets final USFDA nod for hypertension drug

The drug will be marketed in strengths of 5 mg, 10mg

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pindolol tablets, used for treatment of hypertension.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.


Pindolol belongs to a class of beta-blockers and is used to treat hypertension.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.

The company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.89 per cent down at Rs 468.85 on the BSE.

