Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Drug firm today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market methotrexate tablets, a drug, in the American market.



The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug, said in a regulatory filing.



The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.



The Gujarat-based group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.



Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, today ended at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close.

Press Trust of India