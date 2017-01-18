Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug, in the American market.
The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.
The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat-based group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, today ended at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU