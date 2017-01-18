Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

AirAsia India to connect Srinagar, Bagdogra, Pune with Delhi
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Cadila group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 ANDAs since 2003-04

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus acquires derma brand Melgain from Issar Pharma

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.



The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, today ended at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Cadila group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 ANDAs since 2003-04

Cadila group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 ANDAs since 2003-04 Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, today ended at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close. image
Business Standard
177 22

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Cadila group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 ANDAs since 2003-04

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, today ended at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close.

image
Business Standard
177 22