Zydus gets regulatory nod to sell diabetes drug in Mexico

Drug firm on Friday said it has received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority to market (Saroglitazar Magnesium) used for the treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with



The company has been granted marketing approval from the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk) to commercialise in Mexico, said in a statement.



"Saroglitazar is an important scientific and medical breakthrough in our effort to develop medicines for patients suffering from hypertriglyceridemia and diabetic dyslipidemia," Group Chairman said.This approval of Saroglitazar in Mexico is a major milestone for the company, he added." is used for treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with mellitus type 2 and hypertriglyceridemia in patients with mellitus type 2 not controlled by statins," said.Lipaglyn, a prescription drug, was first launched in India during September 2013, said."Over the last several years, more than 500,000 patients have been treated with in India...," it added.Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Group were today trading at Rs 467.50 per scrip on BSE, down 2.33 per cent from its previous close.