Ahead of Fed decision, energy stocks, Facebook help Wall Street higher

Wall Street gained late on Wednesday morning, ahead of an imminent US interest rate hike, as Inc's shares reversed course to trade higher and got a boost from surging

shares gained 1.5 percent and provided some relief to the after two bruising days during which the company lost some $50 billion in market value over reports of data misuse that raised broader questions about consumer privacy and the need for tougher regulation.

The rose 0.36 percent.

The gained 2.5 percent, mirroring a jump in that hit a six-week high after a surprise decline in US inventories and as concern persisted over possible disruption to supply.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise US rates for the first time this year after a two-day policy meeting, but investors are on edge over the kind of monetary policy regime new Federal Reserve will pursue.

While markets are sure about the quarter-point hike, they are less confident of what the Fed signals next: three hikes this year, as previously forecast by policy makers, or four.

"It's really more about rates and cost of capital increasing, and environment where risk assets are priced aggressively to very strong revenue and earnings growth," said Peter Cecchini, at in

"Frankly that's all leveraged to global growth and GDP, which are also probably a little too high."

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the was up 0.38 percent at 24,820.6. The gained 0.34 percent to 2,726.24 and the rose 0.32 percent to 7,388.10.

slumped about 10 percent after the company cut its full-year profit forecast due to higher freight and commodity costs.

That weighed on other companies, with and and falling about 4 percent.

fell 6.2 percent after the carrier cut its forecast for a key revenue metric. Other airlines also fell, with the index was down 3.4 percent.

Investors are also nervous by signs of a brewing global trade war after reported that was planning counter-measures against U.S. trade tariffs.

"So far, we have seen low-level (trade) skirmishes, which are not material enough to affect the world But if we see retaliation, and significant trade disruptions, it's a different order or magnitude, could begin to affect global growth forecasts," said Andrew Milligan, at

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE for a 1.86-to-1 ratio and for a 2.01-to-1 ratio, on the Nasdaq.