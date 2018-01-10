JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Perils in space funding: India's first private Moon mission aborted
Business Standard

AirAsia's India unit to explore IPO options, says CEO Tony Fernandes

Analysts (are) giving zero value to AirAsia India. Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO: Fernandes

Reuters 

air asia
air asia

Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia Bhd's India unit is looking at a potential initial public offering, the group's chief executive, Tony Fernandes, said on Wednesday.

The company will seek approval at AirAsia India's next board meeting to pick a banker to start the preliminary process for the IPO, Fernandes said on Twitter.

"Analysts (are) giving zero value to AirAsia India.

Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO," Fernandes tweeted.

It's a "very valuable asset with huge growth potential," he said. AirAsia India, a tie-up between Asia's biggest low-cost airline and India's Tata Sons conglomerate, made revenue of 6 billion rupees ($94.24 million) in 2016 and expects revenue to double to 12 billion rupees in 2017.

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 10:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements